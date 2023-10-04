Klopp wants Liverpool vs Spurs replayed following VAR error

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has called on the organisers of the Premier League to order the replay of his side’s tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

His call is coming days after Luis Diaz’s goal was wrongly disallowed by the video assistant referee during their 2-1 league defeat to Spurs.

VAR Darren England and assistant Dan Cook did not overrule when Diaz was wrongly flagged offside, an incident that occured when the scoreline was at 0-0.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Klopp said: “Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

Referees’ body PGMOL released the audio of discussions between the match officials over the offside on Tuesday.

In the audio, England says the check is “perfect” before swearing when he realises a mistake has been made.

Klopp said: “The audio didn’t change it at all. It is an obvious mistake. There should be solutions for that. The outcome should be a replay. But it probably won’t happen.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I’m used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened.”

The controversy has prompted a debate about the use and efficacy of VAR, but it yet to be known whether or not the game would be replayed as have been demanded by Klopp.

