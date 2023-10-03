UCL: Osimhen’s Napoli beaten, Man Utd stunned by Galatasaray, Arsenal lose at Lens

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was in action for Napoli as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Group C encounter played in Italy saw Spanish giants come from behind to win the five-goak thriller.

In the other game of the group, firsf-timers Union Berlin were beaten at home by Sporting Braga with a 3-2 scoreline.

With the results, Napoli drop to second in the group standing as Real assume top spot with two wins in two games.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United were stunned by Galatasaray as they fell 3-2 against the Turkish club in Group A.

The Red Devils had lost their opening against Bayern Munich a fortnight ago, and have now lost their second group encounter.

Read Also: Eagles boss Peseiro invites 25 players for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

The hosts ended the game with 10 men as Casemiro was shown a red card late on. Rasmus Højlund scored a brace while Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Aktürkoglu and Mauro Icardi scored for Galatasaray.

In the other Group A game, Bayern defeated Copenhagen 2-1 to stay top of the group.

Elsewhere, Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by French side Lens.

Gabriel Jesus had opened the scoring in the 14th minute for the Gunners before Lens scored two goals afterwards through Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi.

Lens who had picked up a point from their opening match now sit at the top of Group B with four points, followed by Arsenal.

In the group’s other game, Sevilla and PSV shared the spoils with a 2-2 scoreline at the Dutch side.

In Group D, Inter Milan defeated Benfica 1-0 in Italy while Real Sociedad thrashed RB Salzburg 2-0 in Austria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now