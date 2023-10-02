Eagles boss Peseiro invites 25 players for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

A 25-man roster has been released by Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro for this month’s international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

The Super Eagles’ X account posted the list of invited players on Monday.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru gets his first call-up, and there is a return to the team for Kenneth Omeruo, Alex Iwobi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Terem Moffi.

Captain Ahmed Musa, his assistant William Troost-Ekong as well as Gift Orban were not invited for the friendlies billed to hold at the Estadio Municipal De Portimao in Portugal.

The other invited players are Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, Olorunleke Ojo, Jordan Torunarigha, Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka Kelechi Iheanacho.

Read Also: Super Eagles placed in Pot 2 ahead 2023 AFCON draw

Others are Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Super Eagles will take on Saudi Arabia on Friday, 13 October, 2023 before taking on Mozambique on Monday 16 October.

Last month, the Super Eagles thrashed São Tomé and Principe 6-0 in their final 2023 Group A AFCON qualifier in Uyo.

The team will begin the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November starting with a home game against Lesotho before going away to face Zimbabwe.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now