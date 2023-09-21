Super Eagles placed in Pot 2 ahead 2023 AFCON draw

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot 2 ahead of the official draw of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

A total of 24 teams will be competing at the tournament billed to take place in Cote d’Ivoire at the beginning of next year.

The 24 teams have been divided into four groups, with Nigeria in the second pot together with Ghana and Cameroon.

Mali, Democratic Republic of Congo and Burkina Faso are the other teams in Pot 2.

The draw has been scheduled to take place on Thursday 12 October, 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Occupying Pot 1 are Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

In Pot 3 are South Africa, Cape Verde, Guinea, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania.

Pot 4 has Guinea Bissau, Namibia, Mozambique, Angola, Gambia and Tanzania.

The 2023 AFCON competition will run from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

