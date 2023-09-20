UCL: Bayern beat Man Utd, Arsenal thrash PSV, Napoli overcome Braga

German champions Bayern Munich defeated Manchester United 4-3 in a matchday one game of their Champions League Group A match.

At the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, England captain Harry Kane claimed both an assist and scored from the penalty spot – after a VSR check to rule Christian Eriksen had handled in the box.

Kane, who joined the Bundesliga side this summer, has now taken his tally of goals this season to five in five games in all competitions.

The Red Devils who have been struggling this season did put up a good fight but the hosts edged in the seven-goal thriller.

A goal from Rasmus Højlund and a double by Casemiro were not enough to take at least a point from the game as Kane’s goal and Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Mathys Tel helped Bayern secure the win.

In the other game of Group A, Galatasaray played a 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen earlier in the day.

Elsewhere, Arsenal defeated Dutch side PSV 4-0 in a one-sided game at the Emirates Stadium in Group B.

Goals by Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard helped the Gunners make a fine return to the foremost European club competition.

In Portugal, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was in action for 90 minutes as he helped Napoli overcome Sporting Braga 2-1 in Group C.

Inter Milan and Real Sociedad shared the spoils as they played a 1-1 draw in Spain to sit second and third in Group D.

More to follow…

