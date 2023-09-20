Sports
Bellingham nets winner as Real Madrid pip UCL debutants Union Berlin
Jude Bellingham was the goalscorer for Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory over Union Berlin in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.
After several failed chances to break the deadlock, both sides were heading for a goalless draw at the Bernabeu.
But Federico Valverde’s 94th-minute strike incidentally deflected into the path of Bellingham who tapped into an empty net.
Read Also: Champions League: Man City begin title defence with comeback win
German side Union Berlin, who were still in the second tier league football in Germany as recently as 2017-18, are making their debut in the continental competition.
Bellingham’s strike that won the game for Real, was his sixth goal in six matches since joining Los Blancos this summer.
Real lead Group C, with Sporting Braga to host Napoli later on Wednesday for the group’s other game.
In the other Champions League game played concurrently, Galatasaray were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Copenhagen. Group B’s other encounter is between Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
