FULL LIST: All 24 qualified teams for 2023 Nations Cup

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have landed their spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to hold in Cote d’Ivoire.

Cameroon beat Burundi 3-0 in their final qualifiers to reach the finals, where they will battle with 23 other already-qualified teams.

Cameroon finished top of Group C to qualify alongside Namibia, completing the line-up.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had qualified for the tournament since matchday 5 earlier this year, and recently ended the series with a 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

The tournament will take place between between 13 January and 11 February 2024, with all 24 teams to know their group foes in due time.

Teams for Afcon 2023:

Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia.

The date for the group stage draw is yet to be announced by the continental football body, CAF.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Senegal defeated Egypt in the final of the last edition of the tournament to win the title for the very first time.

