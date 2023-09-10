Osimhen nets hat-trick as Nigeria beat Sao Tome 6-0 to win AFCONQ group

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria seal a 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The game played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Sunday saw the Eagles thrash their visitors in a matchday five clash of the qualifying series.

Already qualified, the Eagles only needed a draw to seal top spot in the Group A, but ended up securing a big win to the excitement of the home crowd.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 13th minute before scoring in the 69th and 79th minutes to complete a hat-trick and raise his tally to 10 goals in the series.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now