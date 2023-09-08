Osimhen targets more recognitions after Ballon d’Or feat

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has expressed his excitement following his nomination for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Osimhen is one of 30 players vying for the men’s best player award.

The 24-year-old helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, and has remained a key player in the team.

Speaking to the media in Uyo where the Super Eagles are currently preparing for their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe, Osimhen said it was a big honour.

“I must say it is a dream come true for me. It is a big honour for me and my family,” said Osimhen

“I have worked so hard for a moment like this and I must say it is a reward for all the years of hard work and dedication.

“This can only spur me to do better and get more recognition.”

Osimhen had a beautiful last season, scoring 26 goals for Napoli in the Serie A, and also contributing five more goals in the UEFA Champions League.

