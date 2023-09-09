Neymar reacts after surpassing Pele in Brazil goals record

Brazil forward Neymar has surpassed legend Pele to become the Brazil men’s all-time top scorer with two goals in a 5-1 win over Bolivia.

The 31-year-old, who went into the World Cup qualifying match tied with Pele on 77 goals, climbed to 79 after the game.

Neymar missed a penalty before scoring twice in the second half on his 125th appearance for his country.

Read Also: ‘I’ve achieved a lot in Europe’ – Neymar joins Al-Hilal on two-year deal

“I never imagined reaching this record. I’m no better than Pele or any other player for the national team,” said Neymar.

Pele, who died in December aged 82, scored 77 goals in 92 appearances between 1957 and 1971. He was widely regarded to be one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.

His official account on social media platform X paid tribute to Neymar’s achievement.

“Congratulations Neymar for surpassing the King in goals for Brazil. Surely Pele is applauding you today!” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now