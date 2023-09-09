Sports
Neymar reacts after surpassing Pele in Brazil goals record
Brazil forward Neymar has surpassed legend Pele to become the Brazil men’s all-time top scorer with two goals in a 5-1 win over Bolivia.
The 31-year-old, who went into the World Cup qualifying match tied with Pele on 77 goals, climbed to 79 after the game.
Neymar missed a penalty before scoring twice in the second half on his 125th appearance for his country.
Read Also: ‘I’ve achieved a lot in Europe’ – Neymar joins Al-Hilal on two-year deal
“I never imagined reaching this record. I’m no better than Pele or any other player for the national team,” said Neymar.
Pele, who died in December aged 82, scored 77 goals in 92 appearances between 1957 and 1971. He was widely regarded to be one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game.
His official account on social media platform X paid tribute to Neymar’s achievement.
“Congratulations Neymar for surpassing the King in goals for Brazil. Surely Pele is applauding you today!” it said.
