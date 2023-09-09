Rohr’s Benin Republic fail to qualify for AFCON

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has failed to help Benin Republic qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Benin Republic will not be participating in the finals in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024 after they failed to secure a slot.

In Saturday’s final Group L game away to Mozambique, Benin Republic lost 3-2 to miss out on qualification.

The Beninoise needed an outright win to secure the second ticket from the group, as Senegal finished top in the group, but failed.

Benin Republic, on five points, ended in third place while Rwanda, who will play their final group game away to Senegal later today, are bottom.

Ripples Nigeria already reported that Rohr’s Benin Republic will face the Super Eagles in Group C, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers which will begin in November.

Benin Republic will host the Super Eagles first in June 2024 while the return leg is in October 2025.

The AFCON 2023 will take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024.

