Coco Gauff wins US Open final to land first major title

American teenager Coco Gauff landed her first Grand Slam title with a fightback win over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final.

Sixth-seeded Gauff had a while to get going in front of a supportive home crowd, but she gained confidence and eventually defeated second-seeded Sabalenka in New York.

19-year-old Gauff successfully clinched a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win on a delirious Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I feel like I’m in a little bit of shock at the moment,” Gauff said.

Read Also: Serena Williams waves farewell after crashing out of US Open

“I feel like God puts you through tribulations and trials and that makes this even sweeter,” added the American, who lost in her only other major singles final at the 2022 French Open.

“I’m thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words.”

Gauff will rise to a career-high third when the latest rankings are released on Monday.

Belarusian Sabalenka meanwhile can console herself with the knowledge she will become the world number one for the first time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now