Sports
Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach Aus Open final against Qinwen
Aryna Sabalenka has booked a place in the finals after slamming Coco Gauff out of the Australian Open 2024.
Sabalenka remains on track to defend her Australian Open crown by avenging her loss to Gauff in last year’s US Open showpiece.
The Belarusian second seed Sabalenka won 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 against American fourth seed Gauff in a tense semi-final.
During the course of the game, both tennis players were edgy in an error-strewn first set with six breaks before Sabalenka pounced decisively late in the second.
Read Also: Coco Gauff wins US Open final to land first major title
Following her vicotry today, Sabalenka will face Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen in Saturday’s final.
21-years old Zheng reached her first Grand Slam showpiece by ending Ukrainian qualifier, Dayana Yastremska’s incredible run with a 6-4 6-4 win in Thursday’s second semi-final.
Zheng is aiming to become the second Chinese woman to win the Australian Open – on the 10th anniversary of Li Na’s famous victory.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
