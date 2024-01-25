Hosts Cote d’Ivoire survive, to face Senegal in AFCON knockout

Hosts of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cote d’Ivoire have survived the group stages despite losing two games and winning one.

The hosts had started well in the competition, sealing a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the opening game but went on to fall 1-0 to Nigeria and 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea in Group A.

Their final game was a humiliation which saw fans leaving the stadium before the final whistle, and it led to the sack of their coach Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday.

Read Also: Cote d’Ivoire terminate contract of coach Gasset after AFCON misfire

But hopes were eventually kept alive late Wednesday after Morocco defeated Zambia in Group F.

Zambia needed a point from the game to deny the Cote d’Ivoire the fourth and final round of 16 qualification spot as the best third-placed teams.

But Hakim Ziyech slammed in from close range in the 37th minute to send Zambia home, while Ivory Coast go through.

Cote d’Ivoire who are now without a coach will take on the defending champions, the Terenga Lions of Senegal in the round of 16 on Monday.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will then face South Africa on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now