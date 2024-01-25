Liverpool, Chelsea set for battle in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool and Chelsea have secured their places in the final of the Carabao Cup as both sides defeated their semifinal opponents this week.

Having won 2-1 in the first leg of their tie with Fulham at Anfield, Liverpool on Wednesday night played a 1-1 draw away in the reverse fixture to go through.

With the scoreline being 3-2 on aggregate, the Reds advanced to the last two of the competition, where they take on Chelsea.

Read Also: Arteta takes blame for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup ouster

Chelsea had also secured their spot two days ago when they came from behind to beat their semifinal opponents, Middlesbrough.

The Blues blew away second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg fixture to seal a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who had been manager at Tottenham, is seeking to win his firsg trophy in England.

The final of the Carabao Cup has been scheduled to hold at Wembley on 25 February.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now