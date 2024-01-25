Sports
Liverpool, Chelsea set for battle in Carabao Cup final
Liverpool and Chelsea have secured their places in the final of the Carabao Cup as both sides defeated their semifinal opponents this week.
Having won 2-1 in the first leg of their tie with Fulham at Anfield, Liverpool on Wednesday night played a 1-1 draw away in the reverse fixture to go through.
With the scoreline being 3-2 on aggregate, the Reds advanced to the last two of the competition, where they take on Chelsea.
Read Also: Arteta takes blame for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup ouster
Chelsea had also secured their spot two days ago when they came from behind to beat their semifinal opponents, Middlesbrough.
The Blues blew away second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg fixture to seal a 6-2 aggregate victory.
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who had been manager at Tottenham, is seeking to win his firsg trophy in England.
The final of the Carabao Cup has been scheduled to hold at Wembley on 25 February.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...