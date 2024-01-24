Cote d’Ivoire terminate contract of coach Gasset after AFCON misfire

Jean-Louis Gasset has been sacked as coach of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Ivory Coast two days after their 4-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea.

The country’s football federation said it had “terminated the contracts” of 70-year-old Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant “due to insufficient results”.

The action was coming after the host country was humiliated in front of their countryman in a woeful 4 goal thrashing by Equatorial Guinea.

It was the heaviest home defeat in Ivory Coast history, making them the first Afcon host to lose two group games since they did so in 1984.

However, the Elephants still carry faint hopes of progressing to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast finished the pool stage on three points in Group A having also lost 1-0 to Nigeria following a 2-0 win against Guinea-Bissau in their opening match.

In the meantime, the hosts must now wait on the results of the last group games on Wednesday to see if they sneak through.

Their hopes of progressing despite their shock defeat in Abidjan were boosted when Group B ended with Ghana finishing third in the table on two points.

Meanwhile, the West African country will now be led by Emerse Fae, one of Gasset’s coaches, on an interim basis.

Former Bordeaux coach Gasset was appointed by the federation in May 2022, replacing his compatriot Patrice Beaumelle.

Beaumelle’s contract was not renewed after the Elephants missed out on 2022 World Cup qualification and exited the last Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Earlier, Ghana Football Association, GFA, has relieved Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton of his duties with immediate effect, two days after Gambia head coach, Tom Saintfiet resigned after exit from AFCON 2023.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

