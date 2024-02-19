Mali captain Traore banned for confronting referee

Following hus behaviour during their game against Cote d’Ivoire, Mali captain Hamari Traore has been handed a four-game ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The decision came on Monday after the Malian star was found guilty of unsporting conduct towards a referee.

Traore was shown a straight red card after the final whistle as Mali were beaten 2-1 in the quarter-final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by hosts Ivory Coast.

Traore had to be dragged away by team-mates as he visibly confronted Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel.

Meanwhile, Mali’s football federation has been fined $10,000 for the unsporting behaviour of its players towards a match official, while Ivory Coast’s federation has been fined $5,000 for misconduct by the Elephants.

Also, Senegal’s Krepin Diatta has been banned and fined after being found guilty of bringing CAF into disrepute with comments he made after the Teranga Lions were beaten on penalties by Ivory Coast in the last 16.

The 24-year-old was given a four-match ban, with two matches suspended for a year, and fined $10,000.

The Senegalese federation was fined $5,000 for the misconduct of its players.

