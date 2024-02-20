Mbappe agrees to join Real Madrid in next transfer window

Paris St-Germain foward, Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of the current season.

The 25-year-old France captain has told the French side that he intends to leave the club with his contract expiring in June this year.

Mbappe has not signed a contract with Real yet, but the deal could be announced once it is no longer possible for both clubs to meet in this season’s Champions League.

Read Also: Mbappe fires 10-man PSG past Le Havre

Mbappe wanted his future sorted before March, as he earlier this month, met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and told him he was leaving and joining Real.

He is set to sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid, earning 15m euros a season, plus a 150m euro signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.

The World Cup winner is PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now