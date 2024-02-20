Sports
Mbappe agrees to join Real Madrid in next transfer window
Paris St-Germain foward, Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of the current season.
The 25-year-old France captain has told the French side that he intends to leave the club with his contract expiring in June this year.
Mbappe has not signed a contract with Real yet, but the deal could be announced once it is no longer possible for both clubs to meet in this season’s Champions League.
Read Also: Mbappe fires 10-man PSG past Le Havre
Mbappe wanted his future sorted before March, as he earlier this month, met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and told him he was leaving and joining Real.
He is set to sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid, earning 15m euros a season, plus a 150m euro signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.
The World Cup winner is PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals.
