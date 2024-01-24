Martial ruled out for 10 weeks after groin surgery

Manchester United striker, Antony Martial has been ruled out for 10 weeks following a successful groin surgery.

This was according to a statement by Manchester United Football Club.

The 28-year-old forward has not featured for United since their 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 9th December 2023.

The injury rules Martial out until April, with the Frenchman’s United contract due to expire in the summer.

Martial was absent through illness over Christmas, before the groin injury was identified, and has missed United’s past seven games across all competitions.

“We wish Anthony a speedy recovery and look forward to his return,” United said in a statement.

The former Monaco forward has scored just once in the Premier League in 13 appearances this season, and only played in 28 of United’s 62 matches last season.

By Amsoun OluwaSeyi

