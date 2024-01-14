EPL: Spurs fight back to draw at Man Utd

Tottenham came back from behind twice to hold Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The pulsating Premier League encounter saw Spura deny Manchester United a victory in front of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe was attending his first game since a proposed 25% purchase of his boyhood club was confirmed on Christmas Eve.

Rasmus Hojlund drove United into a third-minute lead. Richarlison then levelled with his sixth goal in as many Premier League games for Spurs in the 19th minute.

Marcus Rashford put the hosts ahead before the break, but Rodrigo Bentancur wiped out the advantage a minute after the break.

A draw was not enough to take Tottenham above rivals Arsenal and into the top four. But it did allow them to maintain an eight-point advantage over the Red Devils.

Earlier on Sunday, Everton played a goalless draw with Aston Villa.

