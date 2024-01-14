Osimhen salvages draw for Nigeria against Eq. Guinea at AFCON

Victor Osimhen was on target as the Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan on Sunday afternoon.

After early exchanges by both sides, it was Guinea who drew the first blood before Nigeria netted an equaliser shortly after.

Equatorial Guinea opened the scoring midway into the first half through Ivan Salvador but Osimhen headed in an equaliser in the 38th minute.

Both teams are now second and third in Group A on one point, two behind leaders and hosts Cote d’Ivoire, while Guinea-Bissau, who were beaten by Cote d’Ivoire in the opener, are bottom.

As it stands, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are winless in their last 5 games, drawing 2-2 against Saudi Arabia, 1-1 vs Lesotho, 1-1 vs Zimbabwe, losing 0-2 vs Guinea, and now drawing 1-1 vs Equatorial Guinea.

This is the first time the Eagles have failed to beat Equatorial Guinea.

The Jose Peseiro side will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire in their next game at the ongoing tournament, and would be hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways.

The Eagles suffered another injury setback during the game as Alhassan Yusuf, who is in the team as a replacement for injured Wilfred Ndidi, was taken out injured in the second half.

The duo of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Alhassan Yusuf made their competitive debut for the Eagles.

