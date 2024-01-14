Sports
Osimhen salvages draw for Nigeria against Eq. Guinea at AFCON
Victor Osimhen was on target as the Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in Abidjan on Sunday afternoon.
After early exchanges by both sides, it was Guinea who drew the first blood before Nigeria netted an equaliser shortly after.
Equatorial Guinea opened the scoring midway into the first half through Ivan Salvador but Osimhen headed in an equaliser in the 38th minute.
Both teams are now second and third in Group A on one point, two behind leaders and hosts Cote d’Ivoire, while Guinea-Bissau, who were beaten by Cote d’Ivoire in the opener, are bottom.
Read Also: Nigeria’s Super Eagles begin AFCON campaign in Eq.Guinea duel today
As it stands, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are winless in their last 5 games, drawing 2-2 against Saudi Arabia, 1-1 vs Lesotho, 1-1 vs Zimbabwe, losing 0-2 vs Guinea, and now drawing 1-1 vs Equatorial Guinea.
This is the first time the Eagles have failed to beat Equatorial Guinea.
The Jose Peseiro side will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire in their next game at the ongoing tournament, and would be hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways.
The Eagles suffered another injury setback during the game as Alhassan Yusuf, who is in the team as a replacement for injured Wilfred Ndidi, was taken out injured in the second half.
The duo of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Alhassan Yusuf made their competitive debut for the Eagles.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...