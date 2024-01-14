Sports
Nigeria’s Super Eagles begin AFCON campaign in Eq.Guinea duel today
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday (today).
The Eagles are in group A alongside Guinea and hosts of the tournament Cote d’Ivoire, who defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on the opening night on Saturday.
Jose Peseiro’s men will take on their Guinean counterparts on Sunday by 2:00p.m WAT as they begin their chase for a fourth continental title.
Recall that the Eagles claimed one 12-0 win over a club in the UAE and lost 2-0 to Guinea in their two warmup games ahead of the tournament.
Read Also: Hosts Cote d’Ivoire ease past Guinea-Bissau in AFCON opener
“To play for Nigeria is not easy, 200 million football fans want to win and we need to answer with good results on the pitch.
“I don’t speak about our last results, I speak about how we can improve our results. We create always and we need that balance,” said Peseiro at a press conference.
Asked if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has settled his outstanding salaries and money owed the players, Peseiro said that money is not the team’s problem for now.
Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently the best player on the continent will be the centre of attraction in the game, and he will be leading the team’s attack as they go for glory!
