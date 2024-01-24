Ghana sack Hughton after group-stage AFCON exit

The Black Stars of Ghana will be expecting a new coach after the country’s federation announced the sack of Chris Houghton very early on Wednesday morning.

The sack followed the unfortunate exit of the team from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ongoing in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana finished on two points in Group B after Monday night’s final group ties, drawing 2-2 with both Mozambique and Egypt following a 2-1 defeat by Cape Verde in their opener.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the four-time champions also exited the 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon at the group stage.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton boss Houghton had been with the team since February 2022, serving as a technical advisor before assuming the role of coach later that year.

Ghana had hoped to progress as one of four best-ranked third placed teams, but were eliminated on Tuesday when results went against them.

Hughton had been appointed as Ghana head coach in February last year.

“Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect,” a Ghana Football Association (GFA) statement said.

“The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

“The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.”

The AFCON which bagan on 13 January will end on 11 February, 2024.

