Ghana set for AFCON exit after injury-time drama as Egypt go through

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mozambique on Monday night.

The Black Stars needed a win over Mozambique and for result of the other Group B game to go their way to automatically qualify for the round of 16.

The four-time champions started well as they opened scoring in the 14th minute through and excellent Jordan Ayew penalty.

Ghana pounced again in the 70th minute, with Ayew converting yet another penalty to put his side in control.

Mozambique, who also needed a win from the game and for the result of the other group tie to go their way, kept on their push for a goal.

Everything turned around in 91st minute when they were awarded a penalty and Geny Cipriano Catamo convereted to pull one back.

Isnard Mandava then scored an equaliser in the 94th minute to fully revive their hopes of advancing to the next round, but Ghana held on and the game ended 2-2.

The Pharaohs of Egypt in the other group game with already-qualified Cape Verde played a 2-2 draw, placing them in second place on three points, while Ghana and Mozambique finished on two points each.

As it stands, Egypt join Cape Verde in the round of 16 while Ghana will hope they can finish as one of the four best third-placed teams in the group stages.

