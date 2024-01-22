Sports
AFCON: Nigeria through to next round, hosts Cote d’Ivoire humiliated
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the round of 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in their final group game on Monday.
Nigeria began their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea before securing a 1-0 win over hosts Côte d’Ivoire.
Monday’s slim victory over Guinea-Bissau sealed a second-place finish in Group A for the Jose Peseiro’s team, who will now face the runners-up of Group C.
In a highly-contested game, the Eagles came out as winners, thanks to an own goal by Opa Sanganté in the 36th minute of the encounter.
Read Also: Focus! We’ll celebrate after we win AFCON, Peseiro urges Eagles
Meanwhile, hosts Côte d’Ivoire were humiliated in the other group A game, which saw them fall to a whopping 4-0 thrashing against Equatorial Guinea.
Having started the campaign with a 2-0 win, the hosts were feared by opponents, but would later fall to a 1-0 defear to Nigeria and now a 4-0 thrashing in their final group game.
The Ivorians will now have to wait to see if they will qualify as one of the third best placed teams.
The results mean the Super Eagles qualify second on seven points behind Equatorial Guinea on same points but top the group on superior goals scored.
