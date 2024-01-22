Fans die in Guinea while celebrating victory over Gambia at AFCON

No fewer than six people have been reported dead in Guinea while they were celebrating the Syli National’s win over Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Guinea’s 1-0 against Gambia on Friday night sparked wild scenes back home as people took to the streets in cars and on motorcycles in Conakry.

According to The Independent, the Guinean football federation confirmed the deaths, along with a number of injuries when two vehicles travelling at high speed collided.

Former Guinea star Pascal Feindouno called for calm. “I have a message to send to Guinean men and women,” Feindouno told the BBC in Yamoussoukro, where the national team are based.

“Rest assured that we will do something at the Nations Cup but we have learned something that will destabilise us. We learned there were deaths after the victory against The Gambia. We want this to stop because we are here to defend the colours of the country.

“Everything is going well for us at the moment so support the country but don’t do anything to kill each other or oneself. Stay calm. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for the Guinea football federation added: “What is important is that our fans and the public celebrate in a very measured fashion. They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved. We do not want deaths to mourn, so we call on everyone to celebrate but to take care of themselves so that nothing happens to them.

“Guinea is a country where people are very, very passionate about football and they experience football like nowhere else in the world.”

Guinea will play next on Tuesday when they meet Senegal in Yamoussoukro for their final group game.

