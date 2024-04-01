Tinubu to attend inauguration of Senegal’s new president

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday for the inauguration of the country’s president-elect, Mr. Bassirou Faye.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Tinubu, Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Governments, will join other regional leaders at the event.

He will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar and other senior government officials.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria at the end of the inauguration.

