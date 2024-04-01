Mega thieves won’t be spared in anti-graft fight – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, on Monday promised to lead a broad-based and holistic war against economic and financial crimes in the country.

Olukoyede, according to a statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated this during a concert in Abuja.

The anti-corruption concert was organised to create awareness and public involvement in the fight against internet crimes.

Olukoyede reaffirmed his commitment to an all-embracing and fully integrated war against corruption.

He said: “We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves. As we do the mega, we will also do those at the lower end.

“In the last two months, we have arraigned two former governors. So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters.

“Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes.”

He cautioned youths against indulging in internet-related offences, saying the consequences of such crimes are grave.

“Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations. Ex-convicts can’t run for public office. The stigma alone is even terrible.

“I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means. Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes,” the EFCC chairman added.

Olukoyede stressed that EFCC under his watch was deeply interested in giving youths a glorious and sustainable future.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now