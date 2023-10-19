New EFCC boss, Olukoyede, tells lawmakers to expect anti-graft war to begin from NASS

The new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has told members of the National Assembly to expect the anti-graft fight to begin with them.

Olukoyede whose nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday despite dissenting opinions from a cross section of Nigerians, told the lawmakers to ensure that the fight against corruption begins in the National Assembly.

While fielding questions from the senators during his screening, Olukoyede said he was “ready to work no matter whose ox was gored.”

“Let the fight against corruption begin from this hallowed chamber. If you are fighting corruption, you become the enemy of everybody,” he declared.

He added that it was time all anti-corruption agencies in the country focus on prevention of crime rather than enforcement of the law.

”Enforcement is a very strong tool in our hands and we are going to apply it very seriously.

“Without downplaying the importance of enforcement, there is what we call a transactional credit system. If we continue to allow Nigerians to buy houses, cars and other luxurious properties by cash, because we don’t have an effective credit system, one thousand anti-corruption agencies will not do us any good and that is the reality.

“We must create an atmosphere to make sure that people have choices. If I don’t steal money, can I afford to train my children in school with good standards? If I don’t steal money, can I buy a car after I have worked for five years? If I don’t steal money, can I put a three-room bungalow in place after I have worked for 20 years?

“An average Nigerian does not own a home, when he has the opportunity, he would steal. Even if he does not have the opportunity he would create one.

“We must encourage our criminal justice system to adjudicate in such a way that it will not drag for a very long time.

“Prosecution should not be allowed to last for a maximum of five years from the court of first instance to the Supreme Court. The Senate can work on that very seriously. If we make the administration of the criminal justice system really work, you will see the great work the anti-corruption agencies are doing.”

The EFCC chairman also opined that there is a nexus between the low standard of living in the country and the rise of corruption, while promising to do everything possible to block leakages in government coffers.

“The savings of an average civil servant in Nigeria all through his service years cannot build the type of houses they are building and cars they are riding.

“The problem we have is just like the proverbial monkey that was locked up in a cage with a bunch of ripe bananas. The owner stood outside with a cane. The monkey would either eat the bananas, get beaten and be alive, or allow the bananas to get rotten and die of hunger.

“I will do more in the areas of blocking the leakages. We spend more money fighting corruption when we could have spent less to prevent it.”

