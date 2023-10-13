Appointment of Olukoyede as EFCC Chair illegal, violates Commission’s Act —Bwala

Spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has described the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), by President Bola Tinubu as illegal, unlawful and against the EFCC Act.

Bwala who reacted to the development via his X account, said the appointment failed to meet the provision of Section 2 of the EFCC Act.

Bwala queried the rationale behind appointing Olukoyede whom he said apart from being a legal practitioner, had never worked in any security or law enforcement agency, which automatically knocks him out as the right person to be made Chairman of the EFCC.

Bwala, himself a lawyer, wondered if Olukoyede was appointed for a mission as his portfolio fails to meet the EFCC requirement.

“The appointment of Olukayode (sic) as EFCC Chairman by President Bola Tinubu is unlawful and illegal,” he wrote.

“It runs foul of the provisions of Section 2 of the EFCC ACT which requires that the person to be appointed as EFCC Chairman must, amongst other things, have been a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency.

“Must have 15 years cognate experience of law enforcement, and must not be below the rank of assistant commissioner of police

“Olukoyede is a private legal practitioner and has never worked or belonged to any security or law enforcement agency as a member

“He does not have 15 years cognate experience as a law enforcement officer and his private legal practice years cannot be equated to the rank in law enforcement.

“Not enough attending seminal courses as a private legal practitioner can equate to 15 years of cognate experience contemplated by section 2 of the Act.

“This government never ceases to amaze Nigerians. Who knows, maybe he is being appointed for a mission. God help Nigeria,” Bwala said.

