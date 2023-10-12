Ifeanyi Ubah gives reason for APC switch

The Senator representing Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has explained why he dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah announced his switch to APC via a letter sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read during plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who addressed journalists during a visit to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said he joined the ruling party because of his desire to align the South-East with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He was accompanied on the trip to the APC national secretariat by the Senate President.

Ubah thanked the party’s leadership for accepting him into its fold.

He also commended President Tinubu for appointing Dave Umahi as the Minister of Works despite the South-East’s low contribution to the APC’s success in the last general election.

The senator said: “Our president is rewarding even those who didn’t vote for him, for that it will be very difficult for any man with a conscience not to look at the direction of the centre party.

“I don’t see anyone who will come against my coming into the APC.”

Ubah added that he consulted widely with his political family and critical stakeholders in the South-East before switching to the APC.

“It is not all about talking, it is about doing. I believe in action, Mr. President just take it from me, I am going to deliver.

“I have made my complaints to President Tinubu in front of the Senate President and he has graciously given me his words that he will support me.

“I want to be sincere, it has always been difficult for the Igbo people to key into the national party because of our sentiments and emotions.

“Our president is a politician who understands how it pains and how to console everybody. He has that capacity,” he added.

In his remark, Ganduje described Ubah as the biggest politician to join the party since he assumed office as the APC chairman.

“This is the biggest fish I have gotten,” the ex-Kano State governor stated.

He expressed optimism that with Ubah’s defection, the party would take over the South-East in the coming elections.

