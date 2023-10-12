Labour Party faction alleges discrepancy in Obi’s UNN, NYSC certificates

A faction of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa on Thursday alleged a discrepancy in the certificates of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, who featured in a programme on AIT, said the name on the former Anambra State governor’s certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was different from the one on his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Arambambi’s comment came 24 hours after the LP candidate challenged President Bola Tinubu to come clean on his academic certificate and other unresolved issues on his identity.

The factional spokesman stressed that he was in the committee that screened Obi before the party’s presidential primary last year.

He said: “I was part of the people who did the screening for him. In the form EC9, we gave him, he wrote that he attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and finished his youth service.

“But unfortunately, in the final submission of the form, he only submitted his school certificate.

“So something is fishy, and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilisation was not what was written on his NYSC certificate, and he knows that.

“For us, we don’t know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time in Asaba.

“You know we were rushing because we had just a day to do our presidential primary, which was why he could get away with it.

“But we have it on record that Obi’s name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka, certificate are different.”

