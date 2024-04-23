UNN suspends lecturer over alleged sexual harassment

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has suspended indefinitely one of its lecturers, Mr. David Udo-Udom, over an alleged sexual harassment of a female student of the institution.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Okwun Omeaku, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Nsukka.

He said the indefinite suspension took immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel set up by the university to investigate the incident.

He said the affected lecturer attached to the General Studies division was allegedly caught in a video harassing the student.

The spokesman stressed that UNN had a zero tolerance for sexual misconduct involving either staff members or students.

Omeaku said: “UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a sexual harassment policy which guides the relationship between our staff and students.

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation.

” The university management will not hesitate to punish Udo-Udom according to our rules if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel.”

