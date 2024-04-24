Woman storms Kogi Govt House, curses ex-gov Bello, alleges seven years unpaid salaries (Video)

An angry woman on Tuesday, threw caution to the wind as she threw insults and curses at embattled former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, as a convoy of cars drove out of the Government House in Lokoja.

Though it could not be ascertained whether Bello was in the convoy, the aggrieved woman who is apparently a state civil servant, is seen in a video calling the ex-governor despicable names and laying curses on him.

She lamented and claimed that the state civil servants were owed an accumulated seven years salary while Bello was spending state funds to take care of his family.

The woman’s reaction may not be unconnected with a revelation by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, who alleged that Bello withdrew $720,000 from the state government’s account to pay his child’s school fee.

An X user with the handle @PureStanley1 who captured the lone woman’s protest in a video wrote:

“According to this woman, Yahaya Bello owed her and her fellow government workers 7 yrs salary.

“He used their 7yrs salaries to pay $720k for his son’s school fees.

“This is eviI. For the sake of this “Woman in the video” pick Yahaya Bello up and stop playing hide and seek with him.”

