UNN lecturer caught pants down s3xually assaulting married female student (Video)

A lecturer of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has been caught pants down inside his office allegedly trying to have s3x with a married female student of the institution.

According to a post on Instagram by UNNGram, the unnamed man who is said to be a lecturer in the School of General Studies in the institution, has been known to be in the habit of s3xually abusing female students which led to the students setting him up.

In a viral video of the incident which was also posted on X, a voice is heard saying the lecturer had been stalked for a while with his chats and voice notes he sent to the married woman being tracked.

“We have been following this case from day one. As you can see, we have all the chats, voice notes, videos and everything,” the voice said.

Another voice who claimed to be an ex-student of the institution, identified the man in the video, claiming he taught him Peace and Conflict, a course under General Studies, during his time in UNN.

“That is my lecturer in UNN, he taught us Peace and Conflict under GS in my time. We called him or rather, he called himself “The Short Man.” He was very strict with us in class. It’s unfortunate that he was involved in this.”

Another person is also heard saying:

“When he wants to sleep with someone’s wife? Well, it was planned by her husband, UNN security with some students. Even when the lady offered him money he refused. Well, with this, if he still remains, he will never try that again.”

The institution has not officially reacted to the incident.

See the video below:

