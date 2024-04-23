Chinese commerce chamber breaks silence, denies restricting Nigerians from Abuja supermarket

The China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) in Nigeria has finally addressed the row surrounding the alleged discrimination against Nigerians who were barred from shopping at the supermarket.

The chamber said no Nigerian has been subjected to discrimination or denied access to Royal Choice, a Chinese supermarket.

Earlier, the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC), on Monday, sealed up the supermarket located at the China General Chamber of Commerce over allegations of discrimination against Nigerians.

The FCCPC officials shut the supermarket after the owners of the supermarket fled the premises on Monday.

The workers at the facility disclosed that the owner of the supermarket, a Chinese lady, Cindy Liu Bei, fled on Monday morning at 8:26am with her family as confirmed on the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

Reacting, Cui Guangzheng, secretary of China Chamber of Commerce, in a statement in Abuja on Monday claimed that no Nigerian was discriminated against.

“The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate,” he said.

“No individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to purchase groceries as widely believed.

“We regret any altercation at the estate’s entrance gate between the security personnel and a customer, it does not reflect the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce.”

Guangzheng also said the principles of the chamber of commerce are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development.

By: Babajide Okeowo

