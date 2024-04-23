JusticeForNamtira: Video of bullying at Lead British School sparks public outrage

A viral video of a female student of the Lead British International School in Abuja being subjected to bullying by a group of her peers, has ignited a wave of outrage by Nigerians.

While many have called for justice for the victim who has been identified as Namtira Bwala (whom many believe to be the daughter of former lawmaker and ex-spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala), others are clamouring for the expulsion of the perpetrator also identified as Mariam who is seen in the video slapping the victim several times.

READ ALSO:NANS begs Aisha Buhari to release arrested student accused of cyberbullying

The video footage which has been in circulation on X and other social media platforms since Monday night, has also elicited anger from Nigerians who have called for the school authority to quickly step in to address the situation.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the management of the school on Tuesday, summoned a general meeting between parents and teachers as a result of the bullying against Namtira, while the school has been reportedly shut down by the FCT Education authorities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now