UNN reveals identity of lecturer in viral sex video, suspends him indefinitely

The management of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has revealed the identity of the lecturer who was caught in a viral video allegedly sexually harassing a married female student.

According a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer of the UNN, Okwun Omeaku on Tuesday, the randy man, Mfonobong David Udoudom, a lecturer in the General Studies division of the institution, has been placed on suspension while investigations into the incident has commenced.

The statement added that the university has zero tolerance for such sexual misconduct and if the lecturer is found culpable at the end of the investigation, proper sanctions would be meted on him.

“For the records, the University of Nigeria has a zero tolerance for sexual misconducts involving our staff and students,” the statement said.

“UNN is among the few universities in the country that has a Sexual Harassment Policy, which guides the relationship between our staff and students in particular and among our male and female staff

“As a university, we are committed to protecting our students from any form of abuse and exploitation, and the University Management will not hesitate to punish Mr Mfonobong David Udoudom, according to our rules if he is found guilty by our disciplinary panel.

“For now, he has been placed on an indefinite suspension with immediate effect pending the outcome of a disciplinary panel constituted by the University to investigate the incident,” it added.

