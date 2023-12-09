Gov Radda suspends principal for alleged sexual harassment in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has ordered the immediate suspension of a staff in the state’s Ministry of Education for alleged sexual harassment of a student.

The Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

He added that the official, Lawal Ibrahim, was the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Dantankari, Dandume local government area of the state at the time of the incident.

The statement read: “Governor Dikko Radda has received a report of alleged sexual harassment against one Lawal Ibrahim, now a staff of the Ministry of Education.

“In consequence, therefore, the governor directed the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education to immediately suspend Lawal Ibrahim and investigate the allegation with dispatch.

“Take appropriate action and report back to the governor.”

Radda also directed the state’s Commissioner of Police to investigate the allegation.

“The Commissioner of Police should investigate the allegation, and also investigate the Divisional Police Officer Dandume, for compromise on the matter and report back to the governor,” the statement added.

