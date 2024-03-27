Troops kill suspected terrorists, recover arms in Borno, Katsina raids

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed some suspected terrorists and recovered arms in Borno and Katsina States.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a post on its official X handle on Wednesday.

The operations, according to the army, were carried out on identified Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves within the Gori general area in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The force added that the troops successfully killed one terrorist, rescued several cattle, and recovered two AK-47 rifles, 38 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, AK-47 Magazines, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and one motorcycle.

READ ALSO:NAF claims troops killed several terrorists in Lake Chad’s raids

“In Katsina State, an offensive on terrorist camps led to the killing of two of the criminals at Garin Rinji general area in Batsari LGA.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower, destroyed several hideouts, and recovered two motorcycles and 25 rustled livestock during the operation.

“Troops are still sustaining offensive operations to clear terrorists in the general area,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now