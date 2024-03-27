Kano govt subsidies Hajj fare with N1.04bn for 2,096 intending pilgrims

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Wednesday, approved a subsidy of N500,000 for each of the intending pilgrims from the state.

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Dan Baffa, disclosed this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Kano.

The subsidy was sequel to a directive by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), asking the intending pilgrims to pay additional N1,918,032.91 million for the 2024 Hajj fare.

The state government will pay the total sum of N1.04bn for the 2,096 registered pilgrims from the state.

Baffa noted that the Kano State Government took the decision in view of the recent increase of the Hajj fare by the NAHCON which was attributed to the instability of Dollar exchange rate.

“We consider the current economic hardship people are facing and the increase of Hajj fare is a great challenge to many intending pilgrims. That’s why we came up with the subsidy initiative to alleviate the sufferings of intending pilgrims,” he said. He explained that with this subsidy, intending pilgrims should now pay N1.4m instead of N1.9m. He further explained that the subsidy was extended only to those who had paid the initial Hajj fare of N4.7m and were duly registered. “I want to make it clear that the subsidy is for our 2,096 registered pilgrims who had made their part payment with the board. But fresh intending pilgrims are required to pay N8,254,464.74 as the full Hajj fare for this year as required by the National Hajj Commission,” he said. Baffa encouraged all prospective pilgrims to ensure that they pay the remaining balance before March 28, 2024 as directed by NAHCON. He urged NAHCON to extend the deadline of the payment so that intending pilgrims would have enough time to pay the increment. “I am pleading with the NAHCON to plead with Saudi authorities to extend the time so that many Nigerians can attend this year’s pilgrimage,” he said.

