Reps mull review of N5m charged 2024 Hajj pilgrims

The House of Representatives has resolved to review the amount to be paid by prospective pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj.

This followed the adoption of a motion tabled by a lawmaker from Kaduna State, Umar Shehu-Ajilo, at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Shehu-Ajilo in his presentation argued that Hajj remains an important pillar of Islam that entails visits to the Holy Mosques and other historical sites in Saudi Arabia.

The lawmaker, however, expressed concern at the N5 million fixed for 2024 Hajj, saying it was very expensive for many prospective pilgrims who are in the middle and low-income categories.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to subsidise fee for hajj pilgrims as Air Peace, Azman, others raise flight tickets by $250

He said: “Given the prevailing economic reality, it has become necessary to review the processes and procedures adopted by the National Hajj Commission to arrive at this year’s fare to make it affordable for some class of Nigerians seeking to embark on this religious trip.”

In its resolution, the House urged the Federal Government to subsidise the 2024 Hajj fare to enable average and lower-income earners to participate in the religious ritual.

The parliament also mandated its Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage to engage the National Hajj Commission on the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now