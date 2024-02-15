Tinubu retains Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG, appoints new head for NCDC

President Bola Tinubu has retained Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He also named Dr. Mansur Kabir as the new chairman of the agency’s board.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said his principal also appointed Dr. Olajide Idris as the new Director-General for the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Idris, who replaces Prof. Ifedayo Adetifa as the NCDC chief, will assume office on February 19.

The statement read: “The President also approved the appointment and reappointment of board chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers for eight agencies under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

READ ALSO: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of Ohiri as DG NHIA

“They include Prof. Abba Zubairu and Dr. Saleh Yuguda as board chairperson and CEO, respectively for the National Blood Service Commission; Prof. Afolabi Lesi and Dr. Fatima Kyari as board chairperson and CEO, respectively for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria; Wasilat Giwa and Ibrahim Ahmed as board chairperson and CEO, respectively for the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria and Dr. Babajide Salako and Dr. Tosan Erhabor as Board Chairperson and CEO, respectively, of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

“He also appointed Prof. Adamu Bakari as Chief Medical Director of Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa State, and Prof. Reuben Eifediyi as CMD of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now