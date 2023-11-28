Police kills three suspected bandit leaders in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Saturday killed three suspected bandit leaders in the Jibia local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina, said several other bandits escaped from the scene with gunshot wounds.

He added that the operation was carried out with members of a vigilante group in the area at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday.

The spokesman said: “The joint patrol team upon reaching the Kwakare Area clashed with some suspected kidnappers who opened fire on the team. But the officers valiantly returned fire, forcing the terrorists to flee into the nearby bush.

“While combing the scene and surrounding bushes, the bodies of three neutralised suspected kidnappers as well as one operational motorcycle of the bandits were recovered.

“The bodies of the neutralised suspects were later identified as those of (1) Bala Wuta, a notorious bandit leader terrorising Jibia LGA and its environs, Dogo Na Sahura; and Hassan Bukuru.

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.”

