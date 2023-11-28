News
Senate to probe PFAs over unpaid pension entitlements
The Senate has resolved to investigate the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) over unpaid entitlements.
This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “The need to address the travails of pensioners, their next-of-kin and deceased relatives over unpaid pensions, gratuities, and other entitlements,” sponsored by Senator Kelvin Chukwu at the plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Chukwu lamented that undue delays in the payment of pensions, gratuities, and other entitlements have been causing suffering and trauma to retirees.
He said: “Due to bureaucratic bottlenecks and endemic corruption in the payment process, the situation has subjected many pensioners to abject penury.
“The prevailing issues include the non-payment of outstanding arrears to scores of pensioners, non-enrolment of thousands of pensioners on the pension payroll, and non-payment of death benefits to deserving Next-of-Kin.
“This is made worse by improper record-keeping, unscrupulous officials who demand different documents and call for similar verification exercises time and time again.”
The lawmaker stressed that the administration of the pension funds had been enmeshed in unprecedented corruption over the years with some public officers, institutions of government and even banks all complicit.
He warned that except pensioners received fair and prompt treatment, the country was unwittingly encouraging civil servants to be corrupt.
“This is because a career in civil service is no longer attractive especially as senior citizens are treated shabbily.
“It goes further to speak of our value system as any society that cannot treat its elderly citizens with care, respect, and dignity advertises its disregard for values,” Chukwu added.
The Senate, therefore, mandated its Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes to investigate the matter and report back to the lawmakers.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...