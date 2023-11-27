Gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill two officers in Imo

Gunmen on Monday attacked a police checkpoint and killed two officers in Imo State.

One other person was killed when the hoodlums opened fire on the police officers at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had ordered the operatives to fish out those behind the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

He said the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that would lead to the arrest of the attackers.

Hundreds of police officers and other security agents in the South-East have been killed in targeted attacks by criminals in the last two years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now