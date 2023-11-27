News
Gunmen attack police checkpoint, kill two officers in Imo
Gunmen on Monday attacked a police checkpoint and killed two officers in Imo State.
One other person was killed when the hoodlums opened fire on the police officers at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had ordered the operatives to fish out those behind the attack.
He said the Commander 34 Artillery Brigade, and Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that would lead to the arrest of the attackers.
Hundreds of police officers and other security agents in the South-East have been killed in targeted attacks by criminals in the last two years.
