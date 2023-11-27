NCAA probes United Nigeria over diversion of Abuja-bound flight to Asaba

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced an investigation into the diversion of a United Nigeria flight to Asaba, Delta State.

The United Nigeria’s flight NUA 0506 which left Lagos for Abuja on Sunday was diverted to Asaba due to poor weather conditions.

The NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, confirmed the probe in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “However, preliminary steps have been taken pending conclusions of ongoing investigation.

“The Authority wishes to reassure the traveling public that it will leave no stone unturned as it has always done in the past to ensure continued safety of the aviation industry.”

