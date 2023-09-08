Plane skids off Lagos airport’s runway

A United Nigeria Airline plane skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday evening.

The plane with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the runway while trying to land at the airport at about 7:00 p.m.

The passengers were safely disembarked and evacuated from the aircraft by officials at the airport.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the incident on its platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night.

The agency added that 51 passengers and four crew members were onboard the aircraft.

It wrote: “A United Nigerian Airline carrying 51 passengers and 4 Crew members with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the local runway while trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 1848 hours.

“All passengers evacuated successfully without casualty. The airspace has been opened for operations now.”

