Govt to install biometric gates at Int’l airports by March

The Nigerian government says plans are afoot to install biometric clearance gates for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at all the international airports in the country aimed at providing seamless clearance services for passengers entering the country through any of the airports.

According to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the biometric gates are expected to be installed at the airports by March 2024.

Ojo who revealed the plans on Monday during the inspection visit to the Abuja International Airport, named the international airports where the facilities will be installed are the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

Explaining further, Ojo said the MMIA in Lagos would get 17 gates, the NAIA, Abuja will get 10, while Port Harcourt and Kano would get five each, and Enugu would get four.

“I am impressed by the levels and pace of work I have seen here today. The facilities are about 70 per cent ready. This means our border control management system is on track,” the Minister said.

“It also means that the Nigeria Immigration Service is ready to contribute its quota to the National Security Architecture.

“The efficiency of the services provided by the NIS determines whatever we see in our security outlook as a nation.

“All these are being done in line with global best practices and standards and in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide quality services to Nigerians.

“We have decided that the more the gates at the airports, the easier it would be for passengers to be cleared. And looking at the ones that have been tested, it takes about 30 seconds for a passenger to clear, so I look at the solutions and the hardware, and I think they are top-notch.

“Once you check in you don’t need to have an encounter with Immigration officers anymore except you are a person of interest. This facility is not just for you to pass at record time, no. It is also to secure the nation and add another layer to our National Security Architecture.

“If a person is a person of interest, he can easily be flagged. And this gives our Immigration support to be able to effectively do their jobs,” Ojo said.

