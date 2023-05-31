Plane skids off Lagos airport runway

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Lagos.

He said the aircraft with 50 passengers on board was flying to the airport from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, when the incident happened.

The spokesman added that the plane landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway.

According to him, all the passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the airport arrival hall with their luggage.

Uchegbu said: “Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were at the scene of the incident alongside engineers in order to move the aircraft to the hangar.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had also been duly notified.”

